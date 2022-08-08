WATCH: Hail sweeps through parts of KZN

Citizen Reporter

Residents in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, were hit by a surprise hailstorm on Monday afternoon, as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns it will continue until the evening.

According to the weather service, thunderstorms were being observed over parts of Harry Gwala, UMgungundlovu, moving towards the east and south-east and are expected to affect parts of Umzinyathi and uThukela.

A yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms has been issued in the province, accompanied by hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and severe lightning.

Residents have been urged to watch out for localised damage to vehicles and structural damage due to hail, minor accidents, difficult driving conditions and increased travelling times.

Meanwhile, some have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the hail in the province:

The City Weather (Pietermaritzburg)

Its unpredictable Blazing Sun, Hail, Storm & Snow will humble U & shoot up insurance premiums. pic.twitter.com/1jF36xueJu— Mind Leverage (@hlabane_g) August 8, 2022

Hail in Pmb pic.twitter.com/OLzc6Der6W— Londy Sikhakhane (@Deityyyy) August 8, 2022

Some parts of the Eastern Cape have been left in the dark following a storm that passed through on Monday morning.

“Our technicians are on various sites continuing to do assessments, closing of breakers that tripped and doing repairs to restore the supply in areas where it is possible,” said Eskom.

“We urge affected customers to be patient and to treat all electricity appliances as live during this time.”

Affected customers are in Ngqushwa, Cintsa, Willowvale, Centane, Ngcobo and Mthatha.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Warm in the Lowveld, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the eastern Highveld and the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places in the south-east.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Partly cloudy weather over the extreme southern parts in the late morning, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy over the extreme south eastern parts at first. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly north of hondeklip bay until the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast and in places in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold weather in places in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south – easterly north of Cape Agulhas at first, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly to westerly, becoming northwesterly between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming westerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the south at first with light morning rain along the coast, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers in the east, but warm in places in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.