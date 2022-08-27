Sunday weather: Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Free State

Weather Reporter

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and the western and extreme southern parts of the North-West Province on Sunday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Comrades Marathon Weather Forecast

The weather service is expecting morning fog over Pietermaritzburg at the start of the race, otherwise fine to partly cloudy becoming cloudy towards the coast from late afternoon. Wind is expected to be light north-westerly at the start of the race, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from Cato Ridge by 10:00am.

Cold temperatures are expected early in the morning at the start of the race, warming up from mid-morning towards midday to a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/yyInNuItZh— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2022

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south-east by the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fine and warm.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, but cold in the Namaqualand District. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and cool becoming partly cloudy over the south-western and southern parts during the afternoon where it will be cold in places. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate southerly to southwesterly, becoming westerly along the south coast in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, becoming south-westerly by evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers along the coast and

adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places in the south. It will become cloudy with isolated evening showers in the extreme south coast.

The wind along the coast will be gentle westerly to south-westerly north of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly spreading to Kosi Bay in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.