Beachy weekend weather for Cape Town? Here’s the forecast

By Lukholo Mazibuko and Oratile Mashilo

20 February 2026

Cape Town can expect a light breeze, with no rain forecast throughout the weekend.

Cape Town's weekend weather

The Mother City will enjoy warm weather throughout the weekend, with clear skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), temperatures are expected to stay high, making it perfect for a beach outing.

Saturday: Clear skies

In the morning, between 2am and 8am, the temperature will be 21°C. The humidity will be 75% at dawn, then decrease to 70%.

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions early in the day with skies clearing in the afternoon.

At 2pm, the weather service predicts a maximum temperature of 28°C, making the day relatively warm.

The city will endure a light breeze with winds travelling at 9.3km/h (5 knots) consistently on Saturday, blowing from the east, changing direction to the south-west at around 2pm and the south-east at 8pm.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 24°C in the evening.

According to the weather service, Saturday’s minimum temperature will be 18°C, and the maximum will be 29°C. In its overview forecast, the weather service indicated a rainfall amount of 0mm and a 0% probability of precipitation.

Cloudy Sunday?

Sunday will start with cloudy weather, switching to clear skies at 8am, and going back to partly cloudy conditions throughout.

At 8am, humidity will be 70%, with a northly-north-west wind at 9.3km/h (5 knots) and a 21°C forecast.

However, humidity at 8pm will increase to 75% with a westerly-north-west wind at 9.3km/h (5 knots). Temperatures will be similar at 22°C.

According to the weather service overview for Sunday, the minimum temperature will be 19°C, climbing to a maximum of 26°C.

No rain is expected, with 0mm and 0% chance of rain.

Cape Town residents will endure persistent winds over the weekend.

