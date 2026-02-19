Weather alert: A fine and wet day ahead with heavy downpours in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 February 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the country will be fine and partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers expected.

Here is the weather forecast for Friday, 20 February.

Weather warnings for 20 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

These will be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 20-21 February 2026:

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 20 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm, but hot day in the north, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm, but hot weather in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Highveld and escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and southwestern parts.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except for the coast and adjacent interior.

Western Cape:

Expect morning fog along the west coast; otherwise, a partly cloudy and warm to hot day awaits with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts from the afternoon. It will be cloudy along the south coast in the morning and evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in places in the morning; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northwest

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.