Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and hail threaten KZN, FS and NW

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 21 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe storms, flooding and hail in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State and North West.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 21 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 21 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail that will result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements. They are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the northeastern part of the Eastern Cape, the southwestern part of the North West, and the eastern and northern parts of the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 21 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment and eastern Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western Highveld in Mpumalanga. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-western Bushveld in Limpopo.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will become cloudy in the afternoon, except in the south-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west. It will be very hot in the northwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot over the north-eastern interior, where there will be isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. Morning fog patches are expected along the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west. Light to moderate rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. Light to moderate rain is expected along the coast, where it will be cloudy. Morning fog patches in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.