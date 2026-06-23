CAPE STORMS: Infrastructure repairs may cost more and take longer than expected

Winde noted that the cost of repairs in Meiringspoort alone is currently estimated at R421 million.

Amid efforts to repair the damage from a national disaster, the Western Cape Government has warned that clean-up operations could run longer and cost more than first expected.

Premier Alan Winde recently provided an update on the recovery operations, revealing that the cost of damage to the Meiringspoort area alone is currently estimated at R421 million, with a reconstruction programme expected to take around 26 months.

“Recovery from a disaster of this scale cannot be achieved overnight,” he said.

Winde explained that such operations require extensive engineering expertise, procurement processes, environmental impact approvals, and adequate funding.

Impacted roads

He noted that encouraging progress is being made, as most of the affected roads have been opened.

“Through the tireless efforts of our engineering teams, contractors, and municipal partners, approximately 70% of all affected roads in the Western Cape have already been reopened in some form through emergency interventions and temporary repairs.”

During engagements with Oudtshoorn residents and business owners, Winde noted that vital routes like the Swartberg Pass must remain closed due to scouring on the northern side.

“I understand that the closure of the pass is impacting local businesses, and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

“But we must put public safety first and allow road repair teams to complete their work,” he said.

Outages

Winde also engaged with representatives from communities in Plettenberg Bay that were affected by electricity outages caused by storms in early May.

Bitou Municipality Executive Mayor, Jessica Kamkam, her team, representatives from Eskom and officials from the South African Police Service were present and concluded that communities will receive more frequent updates on electricity restoration efforts from Eskom, the local municipality, and the Western Cape Government.

As of 22 June 2026, 98% of all affected communities have been reconnected. According to the Western Cape Government, Eskom has committed itself to reconnecting all residents who have been affected by the outages by 24 June 2026.

It takes time

Winde added that recovery will take time, given the scale of the destruction.

“Our priority is to reopen and repair the most critical routes and infrastructure first, while ensuring that every intervention is carefully planned and executed. It is important that we not only repair and reconstruct, but that we build back stronger,” he said.