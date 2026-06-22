Off-duty police sergeant shot dead while visiting relatives in Khayelitsha

Western Cape police have been rocked by tragedy.

The Western Cape police service has been rocked by tragedy after a 47‑year‑old off‑duty sergeant was gunned down while visiting a relative in Khayelitsha.

The police officer was killed on Sunday afternoon, with detectives now probing the brazen attack that has left colleagues and family reeling.

Murder

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Official reports indicate that the 47-year-old SA Police Service (Saps) member was in the Khayelitsha area visiting a relative when two gunmen entered the relative’s place in Town Two at approximately 14:55.

“They fired multiple shots at him and fled in a vehicle. A murder docket was subsequently opened at Lingelethu Saps, and the motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation,” Saps said.

Investigation

Western Cape police management has expressed condolences to the deceased police official’s family and colleagues.

Hawks detectives are probing the murder.

Politicians killed

Meanwhile, two politicians were gunned down on Saturday, as the country was holding a voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections in November.

Sinovuyo Dyokwe, the DA’s Dunoon ward candidate, was shot while returning home from a voter registration venue.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town’s MMC for safety and security, said the DA is “saddened and outraged” by Dyokwe’s murder.

“Known for her bright smile and bubbly personality, Sinovuyo was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon and cemented herself as a reliable and effective community activist,” said Smith.

ANC councillor killed

On the same day, ANC ward councillor Scelo Mleve was murdered in Gqeberha.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Saps confirmed the death of Mleve, saying he was shot while in his office in Zwide at about 6:50pm.

“It is alleged that two unknown armed male suspects stormed the office while a meeting consisting of roughly 10 people was actively underway,” said the police.

It is thought that the suspects held the victims at gunpoint, ordering everyone to hand over their cellphones.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterel