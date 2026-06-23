Joburg Water employee arrested in Hillbrow extortion sting

During further preliminary checks, the suspect was found in possession of a Johannesburg Water employee identification card and a City Power contractor access card.

City Power has expressed shock after a Johannesburg Water employee was arrested for allegedly extorting residents by threatening to cut essential services.

The suspect was handcuffed at a residential building on Mitchell Street in Hillbrow on Monday during a coordinated sting operation led by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) with assistance from a community informer.

Investigations

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said preliminary investigations showed that the employee demanded R5 000 and accepted R1 500 before officers moved in.

“During further preliminary checks, the suspect was found in possession of both a Johannesburg Water employee identification card and a City Power contractor access card, raising serious concerns about the possible abuse of municipal credentials and cross-entity access for fraudulent purposes.”

The employee cannot be named because he has not yet appeared in court.

Alarmed

City Power Acting CEO Charles Tlouane said they are deeply alarmed that an employee of a “sister municipal entity” is now directly implicated in criminal conduct linked to extortion and the abuse of municipal authority.

“This raises serious concerns about infiltration of criminal behaviour within the broader service delivery environment and the misuse of official association to exploit vulnerable residents. It begs the question of: how many are they from our sister entities? It’s a disgrace.

“This arrest is not an isolated incident but forms part of a growing and disturbing trend where individuals, including those linked to municipal contractors and service delivery structures, are being arrested almost daily for offences including theft, vandalism, illegal connections and tampering with essential electricity infrastructure,” Tlouane said.

Picture: City Power

Daily arrests

City Power confirmed that on average, about five suspects are arrested daily across Johannesburg in connection with infrastructure-related crimes, underscoring the scale of organised criminal activity targeting the city’s electricity network.

The regional utility said it is intensifying collaboration with law enforcement agencies to root out corruption, extortion and criminal activity within and around municipal service delivery systems, and to ensure that all offenders are arrested and “prosecuted without fear or favour.”