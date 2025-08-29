Weather alert: Hot and cloudy this Saturday with fire risk

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 30 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says fine and warm conditions are expected across most provinces this Saturday, with extreme fire danger in northern KZN, eastern Mpumalanga, and central-northern Limpopo.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 30 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 29-30 August 2025:

Fine and cool to warm but hot in the north-eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places.#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/pkMbUnWVIv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2025

Weather warnings: Saturday, 30 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of Mpumalanga, and central and northern parts of Limpopo.

ALSO READ: A warm to hot Friday with fire danger in 6 provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 30 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions but hot to very hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy over the escarpment and southern Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but scorching in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool weather, but warm over the northern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain over the eastern interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain in places south of the escarpment, where it will be cloudy.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the south-eastern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain except in the north-west. It will be hot in places in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.