Cape Town heads into a weekend of shifting skies, says weather service

Cape Town residents can expect a blend of cloud, light rain and clearer conditions this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

The forecaster has issued a partly cloudy outlook from Friday, with a brief spell of isolated showers on Saturday, before clearer skies return on Sunday.

Cloudy Friday sets the tone

The service says Friday will be partly cloudy, with no rain expected. Temperatures are forecast to remain mild, giving Cape Town a stable start before conditions change on Saturday.

Saturday brings slight rain and cooler conditions

Saturday is set to deliver the weekend’s only precipitation.

The service says it will be “partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain”, noting a 30% probability of rainfall and an estimated 3 mm expected over the day.

Humidity levels are forecast to start high at 80% at 2am, taper to 60% by 2pm, then rise again in the evening.

Wind conditions will shift slightly through the day, beginning with a southerly breeze and ending south-southeast at night. Speeds will peak at 27.8 km/h (15 kt) at 2pm.

Temperatures on Saturday will range from 18°C to 23°C.

Sunday clears up with warmer highs

Sunday brings a more settled pattern. It will be partly cloudy, with no rain expected and a 0% chance of rain throughout.

Skies will remain mostly clear, accompanied by a south-easterly flow strengthening through the afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to reach 27.8 km/h (15 kt) from 2pm into the evening.

Humidity will drop to 55% at 2pm before climbing again by nightfall. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C.

With only brief showers expected on Saturday, Cape Town can anticipate a largely calm and mild weekend.

