Cape Town weekend forecast: Rain before skies clear

The weekend forecast therefore points to a cooler and wetter Saturday, followed by a dry and clearer Sunday

Cape Town residents can expect a wet and cloudy start to the weekend, with rain showers forecast for much of Saturday before conditions improve on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast shows Saturday will remain cool, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 19°C.

Saturday brings rain

Saturday will start cloudy, with temperatures around 14°C in the early hours.

The forecast indicates light rain by 8am, with temperatures reaching 15°C. Rain showers are expected to continue into the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 17°C.

Rain showers are also forecast for the evening, with temperatures dropping back to about 14°C.

The weather service forecasts a 30% probability of rain, with an expected rainfall amount of 10mm for the day.

Humidity will remain relatively high, ranging from 75% to 85% throughout the day.

Winds will blow predominantly from the south and south-southeast, strengthening from about 9.26km/h in the early morning to 18.52km/h during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday set to clear up

Sunday is expected to bring a significant improvement in conditions, with partly cloudy skies in the early hours giving way to clear skies later in the day.

Temperatures will start at about 12°C during the early morning and are forecast to reach a maximum of 15°C in the afternoon.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall, with a 0% probability of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 0mm.

Humidity will range between 60% and 80%, while winds will continue to blow from the south-southeast.

The strongest winds are expected around 2pm, reaching 27.78km/h.

By Sunday evening, temperatures are forecast to drop to about 12°C, with clear skies expected to continue.