Saturday’s weather: Fine and cool for Gauteng as fog and showers spread across provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 29 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of damaging wind and waves along the coast; meanwhile, the Western and Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, while Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Free State remain fine and cool to warm.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 29 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 28-29 August 2026:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in places but scattered in south tomorrow.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/g35JDSKErq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 28, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 29 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves, resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and ports, difficulty in navigation, and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements along the coast between Port Shepston and Richards Bay.

The South African Weather Service also warned of damaging interior winds leading to localised damage to settlements and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to crosswinds on exposed high-level roads expected over the central parts (upper and lower Karoo) and Namakwa interior of the Northern Cape. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over central parts of Northern Cape, Khai-Ma, Hantam and Beaufort West municipalities of the Western Cape, as well as Dr Beyers Naude LM, Blue Crane Route, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Enoch Mgijima and Inxuba Yethemba local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 29 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the eastern Highveld and along the Escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy in the west, with morning fog over the extreme north-western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be windy over the central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the northeast. Isolated showers and rain are expected, except in the far north-western parts, but scattered along the south coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the south in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain, except in the north but scattered along the west coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.