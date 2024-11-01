Most of SA under heatwave until Monday and fire danger warnings

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 2 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures across most of the provinces until Monday and high fire danger in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

🌡️Heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, North West, as well as the north-eastern areas of Eastern Cape & KwaZulu-Natal, from Saturday (02-04 November 2024) until Monday.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/L6F1BIxWom — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

Weather warnings, 2 November

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, and the central and western parts of both the Free State and North West provinces.

Advisories

The weather service has warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, the Free State, and the northern and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Monday but over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Extremely hot conditions are also expected in the Lowveld and Western Bushveld of Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 2 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon. It will be very hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/tZWoM7eF18 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy on the Highveld in the afternoon. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/a9tjT33Czj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/dtWyRckBAz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and hot to very hot conditions await North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and hot to very hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers except in the south.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/pvTdJfCAV8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the central and eastern parts. It will become partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/19p3T7QilC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the coast where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot over the Central Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/YKCRulwEGI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog patches south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 02/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/7Ugdb2ODYm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 1, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.