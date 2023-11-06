Daily news update: Best of Bok trophy tour; blood spilt on Cape Flats; load shedding; ‘shack’ call centre and…Rassie!

In today’s news update, a struggling municipality in the North West spent a staggering R38 million on a prefabricated structure that it uses as a call centre.

Furthermore, police are on high alert following the killing of an alleged member of the 28s gang in Valhalla Park on Saturday afternoon.

News Today: 5 November 2023

IN PICTURES: Best of Springbok Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shows the Web Ellis Cup to East London fans during the World Cup-winning team’s final leg of its trophy tour on Sunday, 5 November. Image via Twitter: @Springboks

Thousands of supporters lined the streets of Pretoria, Joburg and Cape Town over the past two days to see the Springboks lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in the Rugby World Cup Champions Trophy Tour. We bring you some of the excitement from the streets.

Municipality spends R38m on call centre, despite already having one

Photo: iStock

The Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality has been accused of corruption after spending R38 million for a small prefabricated structure it uses as a call centre.

The municipality in the North West is also spending about R1.4 million a month for the equipment in the call centre.

These large amounts of money are being spent despite and functioning call centre already existing on the same premises.

Eskom suspends daytime load shedding from Monday

Eskom has suspended daytime load shedding. Photo: iStock

Due to improved generating capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead, Eskom announced that daytime load shedding will be suspended from Monday morning.

Rassie reveals Bok plans

Rassie Erasmus will resume duties as the head coach of the Springboks after Jacques Nienaber departure to join Leinster. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that he will resume duty as Springbok head coach and addressed concerns over depth at lock and hooker, with a view to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Police on high alert after 28s gang member killed in Cape Flats shooting

The Western Cape’s various law enforcement agencies have heightened their presence in Valhalla Park after alleged 28s gang member Noor Stanfield Stephanus was shot dead on Saturday afternoon.

Stephanus is believed to be the son of alleged gang leader Ralph Stanfield’s uncle, Colin, who died of lung cancer in 2004.

The Stanfields are alleged to have their hands in various criminal activities on the Cape Flats.

Ralph and his wife, Nicole Johnson, were arrested in September with a local councillor fearing the gang turf ‘gap’ left by the arrest.

AmaZulu announce passing of striker Bonginkosi Ntuli

Bonginkosi Ntuli has tragically passed away, AmaZulu announced on Sunday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu on Sunday shared the tragic news that their talented striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has tragically passed away after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Farm robbers on the run with stolen firearms, cash

Makhado police have launched a manhunt for farm robbers who stole firearms and an undisclosed amount of money this weekend.

In other news, the police have also activated a manhunt for a group of suspects who robbed a 30-year-old farmer of items worth more than R100 000 in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Makhado.

Hawks recover R50 million worth of copper in Pretoria

Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: iStock

A 27-year-old man will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found with copper worth more than R50 million.

The suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ tactical operations management section on Friday.

The Hawks raided the suspect’s property in Booysens, Pretoria, after receiving information about a syndicate allegedly involved in criminal activities, including dealing and selling copper.

Springbok player ratings from 2023 Rugby World Cup

It’s just over a week ago that the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 to win the Rugby World Cup in France to become the first four-time champions, and second back-to-back winners, after also winning in Japan in 2019.

In the tournament, the Boks beat Scotland, Romania and Tonga in their pool, but lost to Ireland. In the knockout stages the Boks beat France and England in the quarters and semis respectively, and the All Blacks in the final.

Here’s how we rated the players’ performances over the whole World Cup, out of 10.

Proteas left reeling after thumping defeat to India

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma leaves the field after being dismissed during their World Cup match against India. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Reigniting concerns about their inconsistency, the Proteas completely capitulated on Sunday as they were handed a crushing 243-run defeat by India at the Cricket World Cup.

While South Africa had already booked their place in the playoffs alongside the unbeaten hosts, their second defeat of the tournament left the SA team reeling in the build-up to the semi-finals.

Chasing 327 runs to win in Kolkata, the Proteas never got going, with the entire batting order falling apart as they were completely demolished.

Companies warned not to rush into four-day work week

A survey by Remchannel measured interest in the four-day work week in South Africa and found employers have a growing interest.

