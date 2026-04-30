Cut‑Off Low slams South Africa: Orange Level 6 storm alert issued

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution by observing safety precautions.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a cut-off low (COL) is currently situated to the west of the country and is expected to make landfall over the western interior of South Africa.

According to Saws, the COL is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning, 30 April 2026.

Cut-off low

Saws spokesperson Muneiwa Singo said this system is expected to bring scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers over the northern parts of the North West and Northern Cape, spreading to the rest of the central interior.

“A COL is a slow-moving or stationary low-pressure system that develops in the upper atmosphere, which can linger over an area for several days, often bringing severe weather.”

Warnings

As a result, Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northern half of the Northern Cape, as well as the central and western parts of the North West and the northern Free State.

“These storms will be associated with strong, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours, which may lead to localised flooding and damage to susceptible formal and informal settlements, as well as critical infrastructure,” Singo said.

Intensity

Singo said conditions are expected to intensify on Thursday, 30 April 2026, with widespread rainfall spreading to the Free State and Eastern Cape, reaching up to 90 mm in places.

“An Orange Level 6 warning, along with a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, has been issued for most parts of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State, with similar impacts as mentioned above. Temperatures are also expected to drop over the affected provinces.”

Reprieve

Singo added that the COL will gradually move eastwards and is forecasted to exit the country by Friday, 1 May 2026.

“Thereafter, conditions will begin to clear, leaving behind isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in places over the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape until late afternoon.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise caution by observing driving safety precautions and reducing speed where necessary, avoiding flooded roads and low-lying areas, and refraining from seeking shelter under trees or tall objects during storms,” Singo said.

Singo said the weather service will continue to monitor conditions closely and will issue updates as necessary.