Weather alert: Frost, fog and cold grip SA this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 6 June 2026.
The South African Weather Service (Saws)’s forecast shows a very cold north-eastern Eastern Cape, morning frost inland, and partly cloudy skies with coastal showers in KwaZulu-Natal.
Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 6 June 2026.
Here’s what you need to know.
Weather warnings: Saturday, 6 June 2026
Advisories
Very cold conditions are expected over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 6 June 2026:
Gauteng:
Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool-to-cold weather but partly cloudy in the south-west.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Mpumalanga:
Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in the Lowveld and morning frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to cold.
Limpopo:
The day will start with morning fog in places in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.
North West:
Partly cloudy and cool-to-cold weather awaits North West residents.
Free State:
Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in places in the central and western parts and along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold.
Northern Cape:
The day will be fine in the north-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.
Western Cape:
Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in places along the south coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool.
Eastern Cape (western half):
The day will start with morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool along the coast. It will become fine in the evening.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
The day will start with morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but very cold in places north of the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal:
Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but cold in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.