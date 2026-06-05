Weather alert: Frost, fog and cold grip SA this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 6 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws)’s forecast shows a very cold north-eastern Eastern Cape, morning frost inland, and partly cloudy skies with coastal showers in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 6 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 05 – 06 June 2026.

Partly cloudy & cold conditions are expected, with isolated rain & showers possible over the south-eastern parts of the RSA and along the coastal areas of KZN. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/9kByYug0Mb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 5, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 6 June 2026

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 6 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool-to-cold weather but partly cloudy in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in the Lowveld and morning frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to cold.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in places in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool-to-cold weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in places in the central and western parts and along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the north-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in places along the south coast; otherwise, the weather will be fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool along the coast. It will become fine in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but very cold in places north of the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool but cold in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.