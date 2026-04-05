Damaging waves and scattered storms forecast for Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 06 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued its regional forecast for Monday, 6 April 2026, as damaging waves threaten beachfront activities along a wide stretch of coastline.

Meanwhile, inland provinces brace for a mix of heat, cloud, and thunderstorms.

Impact-based warnings

Saws has placed a Yellow Level 1 impact-based warning on a lengthy stretch of the country’s coastline, cautioning that damaging waves are expected to disrupt beachfront activities between Saldanha Bay and Kei Mouth.

No fire danger warnings or advisories have been issued for the day.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 5 April:

Gauteng

Residents in the extreme north of the province are in for a hot day, while the rest of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions.

Saws has flagged sun exposure as a concern, noting that “the expected UVB sunburn index: High,” and urging residents to take the necessary precautions.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga faces a layered start to the day.

The eastern Highveld will see morning fog, then conditions will turn partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Saws cautioned that “isolated showers and thundershowers” are expected in the east as the day progresses, though the north-east will remain fine throughout.

Limpopo

Limpopo can expect a largely straightforward Monday.

Saws forecast the province to be “partly cloudy over the central parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east, otherwise fine and warm to hot”.

North West

The North West begins fine in the north before cloud moves in.

Saws described conditions as becoming “partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west” as the day develops, with the bulk of the province remaining dry.

Free State

The Free State faces a partly cloudy and warm Monday, though a dry day is not guaranteed for most.

Saws warned of “isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south and eastern parts,” while confirming that “no precipitation expected over the north-east.”

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape presents a mixed picture for Monday.

Coastal areas will be cool, while much of the province turns partly cloudy and warm before clearing to fine conditions in the west by afternoon.

Saws warned of “isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts,” and flagged that coastal winds “will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly becoming strong from the afternoon.”

Western Cape

The Western Cape faces an unsettled Monday, with cloud and drizzle likely across parts of the province.

Saws described conditions as “cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with drizzle along the south coast.”

Coastal winds will also be a factor, with the weather service warning they “will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly becoming strong from the afternoon.”

Despite the overcast conditions, Saws flagged that “the expected UVB sunburn index is very high.”

Eastern Cape (western half)

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect a predominantly cloudy and cool day.

Saws forecast “a chance of light morning showers and rain in places in the east and along the coast west of St Francis, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.”

Coastal winds will make conditions feel harsher, with the weather service warning they “will be fresh to strong south-westerly.”

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The eastern half faces a cloudier and cooler day, with more widespread rainfall than its western counterpart.

Saws described the outlook as “cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast.”

Coastal winds mirror those further west, with Saws again warning of “fresh to strong south-westerly” conditions along the shoreline.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal’s Monday forecast varies considerably across the province.

Saws described conditions as “partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north where it will be warm.”

Coastal winds will shift depending on location, with the weather service noting they “will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming fresh at times.”

On the bright side, sun worshippers face little UV risk, as Saws confirmed: “The expected UVB sunburn index is low.”