South Africa faces damaging waves and scattered storms on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 05 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued its regional forecast for Sunday, 5 April 2026, with a Yellow Level 1 coastal wave warning in effect and a mix of warm, partly cloudy and unsettled conditions expected across the country’s nine provinces.

Impact-based warnings

South Africans heading to the beach this Sunday should think twice before venturing out along a significant stretch of the coastline.

Saws issued a Yellow Level 1 impact-based warning, cautioning that “damaging waves leading to disruption in beachfront activities is expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from tomorrow into Monday (06/04/2026).”

The warning remains the only severe weather alert in effect, with Saws confirming “Nil” across both fire danger warnings and advisories for the day.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 5 April:

Gauteng

Residents in the north of the province are in for a hot day, while the rest of Gauteng can expect a fine and warm start before cloud builds through the afternoon.

Saws noted that “the expected UVB sunburn index: High,” urging residents to take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga faces a more layered start to the day.

Saws warned of “morning fog along the Highveld and escarpment,” with conditions turning partly cloudy and warm as the day progresses, though it will remain cool in places along the escarpment.

From the afternoon, residents in the escarpment and western Lowveld should be prepared for “chance of light drizzle or light rain possible,” according to Saws.

Limpopo

Limpopo can expect a straightforward Sunday, with Saws forecasting “partly cloudy and warm to hot” conditions throughout the day.

North West

Residents can look forward to a fine and warm morning. Saws forecast conditions will become “partly cloudy in the afternoon” as Sunday progresses.

Free State

The Free State faces a partly cloudy and warm day, though it will not be entirely dry.

Saws forecast “isolated showers and thundershowers” for much of the province, with the north-east the exception to that outlook.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape presents a more mixed picture for Sunday.

Saws described “morning fog along the coast and the extreme western interior,” clearing to fine and cool to warm conditions before the afternoon brings isolated showers and thundershowers in places.

It will be hot in the north of the province. Coastal winds will also be a factor, with Saws noting they “will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly.”

Western Cape

The Western Cape faces an unsettled Sunday, with cloud and rain likely across parts of the province.

Saws warned of “a chance of light rain in the south-west at first, spreading into along the south coast towards midday,” while the west of the province is expected to remain fine.

Wind will shift and strengthen through the day.

“The wind along the coast will be light south to south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh from the afternoon,” Saws said.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “Very High.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half)

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect a cloudy and cool day overall.

Saws described “fog patches in places over interior at first,” with isolated showers and rain developing in the north-east. Some warmer conditions are possible in parts of the north.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly,” according to Saws.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The eastern half faces a cloudier and cooler to warmer day, with more widespread rainfall than its western counterpart.

Saws forecast “scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in places in the west.”

Coastal winds will remain “moderate south-westerly” through the day.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal’s Sunday forecast calls for morning fog over the interior before giving way to partly cloudy and warm skies.

Rainfall will be unevenly distributed across the province.

Saws warned that “scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, otherwise isolated except in the north-east.”

Coastal winds will vary considerably by location and time of day.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly south of Mandeni in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly,” Saws noted.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “Low.”