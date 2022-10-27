Disruptive rain in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday

Siphumelele Khumalo

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain that will lead to the flooding of informal and formal settlements, low-lying roads and low-lying areas over Gauteng, the Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as along the escarpment and Lowveld of Limpopo.

The forecaster has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the Kamiesberg municipality of the Namakwa district.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered in the east and south. It will be very hot in the Limpopo Valley.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the far east with isolated thundershowers, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly

Western Cape: Partly cloudy along the southeastern parts with a chance of light rain, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh but strong in the afternoon southerly to southeasterly but easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool but warm in the north, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy from midday. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southeasterly, becoming easterly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Moderate northerly to northwesterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly. It will become moderate southeasterly from the south in the afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

