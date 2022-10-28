Isolated showers and thundershowers expected across the country on Saturday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions across the country.

The affected areas include: Greater Taung local municipality of North West Province, the Central Karoo and Breede Valley Municipality of the Western Cape and the Northern Cape Province.

Gauteng Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 29.10.2022 pic.twitter.com/sdXLi5LkOW— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 28, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the highveld. It will be cold along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Bushveld.

North West: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northwest.

Free State: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coast with fog patches otherwise, fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the south becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the far east from afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh but strong at times southerly to southeasterly

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm over the south-west in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but cool in places over the south coast. It will be cloudy with fog patches along the west coast until the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to southeasterly until late morning but light and variable north of table bay until the afternoon, becoming moderate to fresh westerly to southwesterly reaching strong east of george towards the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places at first otherwise fine and hot but warm along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly becoming southwesterly from late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with light morning rain along the wild coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly, becoming strong south of Richard’s Bay in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

