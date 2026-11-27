Climate models suggest the weather phenomenon could peak in December or January, with its effects potentially lasting into March.

Heavy downpours of rain, hailstorms and severe thunder and electric storms have been experienced across many parts of South Africa in recent days as El Niño takes full effect.

South African Weather Service (Saws) senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said once the cloud cover over the interior parts of the country breaks, the heat will return, with temperatures expected to rise and mostly remain hot (32ºC-36ºC) in most parts of the country.

Weather forecaster Juandre Vorster said El Niño has arrived.

More thunderstorms expected this weekend

Residents should get ready for another round of storms this weekend over the Free State and Gauteng.

The intense thunderstorms experienced in recent days were due to the El Niño effect, Vorster said.

Vox weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the strong-to-very strong El Niño was likely to continue through January to March next year.

“There has been some talk that it has already started to weaken. Pacific temperatures did dip slightly in recent weeks and El Niño is likely at, or near, its peak, but climate models are still predicting El Niño will peak in December or January.”

Du Plessis said El Niño was a climate pattern that influences the chances of a drier or wetter season, but it didn’t control the weather on any given day.

“A drier-than-normal summer doesn’t mean a summer without rain. We can still get spells of heavy rain, followed by long hot, dry stretches and end the season below average.”

Below-normal rainfall expected during summer

Du Plessis said El Niño’s influence on South Africa’s rainfall tends to be strongest in mid-summer.

Research shows the strongest impacts in the core months, December to January, characterised by less rainfall, more frequent dry spells and extended dry periods and drier conditions that can last into March.

“Saws’ outlook still shows an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall across large parts of the summer rainfall region from November through to March,” she said.

Du Plessis added an El Niño doesn’t necessarily mean a drought.

“El Niño events play out the same way. Despite the comparable intensities of 1997-98 and 2015-16 El Nino events, the rainfall patterns in southern Africa differed substantially during those two summers,” she said.

“Other factors, such as conditions in the Indian and Atlantic Oceans, also play a part. Seasonal outlooks give the most likely conditions over a few months, not a promise of what each day will bring.”