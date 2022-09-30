Weather

News » South Africa » Weather

Weather Reporter
The Citizen
1 minute read
30 Sep 2022
5:13 pm

Fine and hot weather conditions expected across South Africa on Saturday

Weather Reporter

Expect good weather for hosting picnics and braai.

Weather service issues more fire warnings for Eastern Cape and Western Cape
Photo: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extreme high fire danger conditions over parts of North-West, Northern Cape, Free State and Limpopo.

The weather service has also forecasted fine and hot conditions across the provinces.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the late afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the Western Bushveld later.

North West: Fine and hot.

READ MORE
Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours expected in the Eastern Cape

Free State: Fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape: Fog patches in the western parts, otherwise fine and warm to hot and partly cloudy in the south-east at first. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly
to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Misty over the interior at first, otherwise fine and warm.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Misty over the interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool,
becoming fine in the north by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Misty over the interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool,
but cloudy with morning rain along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south and east where it will be cloudy.

ALSO READ: Fine and warm weather conditions across most provinces on Friday

Read more on these topics