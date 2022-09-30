Fine and hot weather conditions expected across South Africa on Saturday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extreme high fire danger conditions over parts of North-West, Northern Cape, Free State and Limpopo.

The weather service has also forecasted fine and hot conditions across the provinces.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the late afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the Western Bushveld later.

North West: Fine and hot.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape: Fog patches in the western parts, otherwise fine and warm to hot and partly cloudy in the south-east at first. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly

to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Misty over the interior at first, otherwise fine and warm.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Misty over the interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool,

becoming fine in the north by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Misty over the interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool,

but cloudy with morning rain along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south and east where it will be cloudy.

