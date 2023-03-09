Fine and warm weather expected across South Africa

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast fine and warm weather conditions throughout the the country for Friday.

According to the weather service, there will also be morning fog in KwaZulu-Natal and fog patches along the west coast and the adjacent interior of the Western Cape.

Dangerous fire conditions are expected in the Northern Cape and the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

Gauteng Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 10/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/KxBQEjnqmA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 9, 2023

Gauteng: Morning fog in the south-west, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment and over the southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the morning with fog patches in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers, except in the southwestern bushveld.

North West: Fine and hot.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape: Fine and hot, but very hot in places in the north. The wind along the coast will moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

ALSO READ: Heatwave conditions expected in Northern Cape from Thursday

Western Cape: Fog patches along the west coast and the adjacent interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the north-east where it will be fine.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the west coast, otherwise moderate to fresh west to north-westerly, but moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south-coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm along the coast, otherwise fine and hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and hot, but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

NOW READ: High fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape