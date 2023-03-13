‘Very hot’ weather expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma, !Kheis, Kareeberg and Siyathemba local municipalities in the Northern Cape on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

It will also be “very hot” over the eastern parts of the Central Karoo, warned the weather service.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind has been issued between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg by the evening and persisting until Thursday afternoon.

The damaging wind will result in difficulty in navigation at sea, while small vessels will be at risk of taking on water and capsising.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the east.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the east.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the eastern parts.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the extreme north-east.

Northern Cape: Fine in the extreme west, with morning and evening fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine in the west with fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with light morning and evening rain along the western parts of the south coast. It will be very hot over the eastern parts of the Central Karoo and cool over the Cape Peninsula.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, but moderate along the South Coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west and north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.