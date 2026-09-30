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Weather alert: Cloudy, cool to fine and hot conditions

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

30 September 2026

04:58 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 1 October 2026.

Weather forecast 1 October 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any weather warnings for Thursday, 1 October 2026, as provinces can expect cloudy and cool to fine and hot conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 1 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 1 October 2026

Saws hasn’t issued any weather warnings for Thursday, 1 October 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 1 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north at first; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will become partly cloudy in the late afternoon.

North West:

Isolated showers and rain await North West residents in the northeast; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy in the north.

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Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine to partly cloudy and cool day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm. It will be partly cloudy in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions along the west and southwest coast with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the southern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

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