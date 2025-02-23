Heavy rain to continue in parts of South Africa on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has forecast thundershowers across most parts of South Africa on Monday.

Weather warnings, Monday, 24 February

It warned that severe thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected in the northern and western parts of Limpopo. It said strong wind and possible flooding will also come with the storms.

Disruptive rain is also likely in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). SAWS wanred that localised flooding and damage to infrastructure could occur in this region.

The Western Cape has been warned about strong winds between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Point in the afternoon. These conditions are expected to spread to Cape Agulhas on Tuesday.

The weather service also said that conditions in the Northern Cape still mean there is a danger of fire in the province’s Hantam and Kareeberg municipalities.

WATCH: Aftermath of the tornado in Montana, Pretoria

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The UVB index will be very high.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west where it will be partly cloudy. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south-east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy over the east and the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine over the western parts, otherwise cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south-west and south coast with light rain along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly along the west coast, but light to moderate easterly along the south coast becoming moderate to fresh southerly from the afternoon.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Fine in the extreme north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated rain and showers in the south. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in the north-west by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming southerly in the evening.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Fine in the northwest at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in places along and south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly north of East London at first, otherwise south-easterly, becoming easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered over the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

NOW READ: Tshwane roads closed due to heavy rains and flooding