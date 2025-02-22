More thunderstorms expected in some parts of SA on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

South Africans have been warned not to put their umbrellas away yet as thunderstorms are expected in several provinces on Sunday.

Parts of the country have experienced heavy downpours this week and this is set to continue.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 23 February

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Saturday said severe thunderstorms are likely in the western and central parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of the Free States, eastern parts of North West and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

It warned that flooding, hail, strong wind and lightning is expected in these areas as well.

SAWS also issued a warning for fire conditions in the Northern Cape’s Hantam and Kareeberg municipalities.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The UVB index: Very High

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the east and central parts by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the interior. It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with light rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but south-westerly in the south and south-west in the morning. It will become strong north of Cape Columbine in the afternoon.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but fine in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior from evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from evening.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior. Thunderstorms are expected in the north-east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the north-east with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

