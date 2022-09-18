Daily news update: Bok drug use allegations, Pongola truck driver arrested and KZN reed dance

Citizen Reporter

The Springboks are facing damning allegations of recreational drug use ahead of their clash against Argentina. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

SA Rugby were scrambling to refute damning allegations being put to them by certain sections of the South African media just a few hours before the Springboks’ important Rugby Championship clash against Argentina on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday sarugbymag.co.za released a story claiming that publication Rapport was due to publish a story on Sunday, with allegations of recreational drug use by Bok players.

“SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media.”

(Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government said it’s all systems go for the second leg of the annual Reed Dance ceremony to be presided over by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Thousands of maidens will on Saturday dance before the new king, defying criticism of this time-honoured event and a row over the legitimacy of the royal succession.

Meanwhile, King MisuZulu’s office said regardless of the conflict which arose between two factions of the royal family – with some not wanting the event to be held at this palace – it expects the reed dance to go ahead without incident.

This handout photo taken and released on September 17, 2022 by the Japan Meteorological Agency shows satellite imagery shows Typhoon Nanmadol located near the southern remote islands of Japan. (Photo by Handout / Japan Meteorological Agency / AFP)

Two million people in Japan were told Saturday to seek shelter before the arrival of Typhoon Nanmadol, national broadcaster NHK said, as the weather agency issued a rare “special warning” about the powerful storm.

NHK, which compiles alerts issued by local authorities, said level four evacuation instructions — the second highest — were in place for people in Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki in the southern Kyushu region.

The move came as the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest alert for the Kagoshima region, a warning that comes when it forecasts conditions only seen once in several decades.

The scene of a crash between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday 16 September 2022. 21 people have died. Photo: Paramedics, SAPS and Firefighters South Africa

The truck driver in the N2 Pongolo accident that claimed 21 people has been arrested.

Unconfirmed reports claim that 21 people, mostly children aged between five and 12, died when a bakkie and a truck crashed on the N2, between Pongola and Itshelejuba, in the north of the province.

Police had launched a manhunt after he fled the scene after the accident on Friday.

The driver is expected to appear in the Pongolo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Several beaches in Durban either remain closed or have been declared unsafe due to poor water quality and ongoing pollution. Photo: iStock

After conducting water testing along the Durban cost, several public beaches have been closed due to poor water quality.

Residents have been advised to stay away from a number of beaches as a result, Berea Mail reports.

“The City would like to advise the public that following the latest round of testing, it has taken a decision to close some beaches with immediate effect due to poor water quality,” said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

For health reasons, Mayisela emphasised that all water activities at the affected beaches were banned until further notice.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2022 John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, has revealed that she had an abortion in 2020 to save her life when it became clear her son would not live, not a miscarriage as the couple said.

The 36-year-old Teigen explained that she did not fully process what had happened when she was 20-weeks pregnant until after the US Supreme Court this year overturned Roe v Wade, the decision guaranteeing the nationwide right to the procedure.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen said Thursday at an event organised by social impact agency Propper Daley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tragedy struck a primary school in Bloemfontein on Friday 16 September 2022 after a young boy died in a mobile toilet. Photo of Caleb Motshabi Primary School: Facebook

Free State police are investigating the death of a Grade 1 learner after he allegedly got stuck in a mobile toilet window.

The incident took place at Caleb Motshabi Primary School in Bloemfontein, Free State on Friday.

Psychosocial unit officials have been sent to the school to offer counselling to the learners and teachers affected by the incident.