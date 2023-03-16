Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape and the Kannaland Municipality of the Western Cape on Friday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/sgbrBrTXke— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 16, 2023

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and animal life,” warned the weather service.

ALSO READ: ‘Very hot’ weather expected in parts of Western Cape

The weather service has also issued a warning for “an intense” cold front which is expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa District (Northern Cape) from Sunday until Monday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that damaging coastal and interior winds, disruptive rain and damaging waves can be expected.”

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the central and southern parts. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers in the Highveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers over the southern parts.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme south.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

ALSO READ: Volatile price action, freak weather contribute to consumer panic

Northern Cape: Cloudy and warm along the coast with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog and drizzle along the west and south-west coast and the adjacent interior. It will be sunny over the central parts from the afternoon while isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts where it will be hot to very hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly east of Cape Agulhas at first, becoming fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly from the west, otherwise light to moderate north-westerly to westerly reaching fresh to strong between Yzerfontein and Cape Agulhas until late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: As weather catastrophes become more common being underinsured can be devastating

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Hot in places in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in places along escarpment. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in the north in the morning, otherwise to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.