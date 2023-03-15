Hot conditions expected in most parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for hot weather conditions which are expected in most parts of the Western Cape and the interior of Namakwa on the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over Khai-Ma and Hantam local municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/V17XgvCqcp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 15, 2023

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind has been issued between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg on Thursday morning.

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa District (Northern Cape) from Sunday until Monday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that damaging coastal and interior winds, disruptive rain and damaging waves can be expected.”

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm but hot weather in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

ALSO READ: Volatile price action, freak weather contribute to consumer panic

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast as well as in the extreme south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east and the

north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and in the south-east at first, otherwise partly-cloudy and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be strong easterly to south-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

ALSO READ: ‘Very hot’ weather expected in parts of Western Cape

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and rain, but partly cloudy in the north.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm with scattered rain south of the escarpment, otherwise isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

ALSO READ: As weather catastrophes become more common being underinsured can be devastating