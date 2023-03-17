Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in parts of KZN

Weather Reporter

All provinces, except the Northern Cape, can look forward to normal weather conditions on Saturday as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has not issued any alert for extreme weather conditions.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and animal life,” warned the weather service.

Some provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, can expect isolated showers and thundershowers, while others will experience warm weather.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the south and extreme west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the north.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast and extreme western interior in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the eastern parts but very hot

in places in the north.

It will be cool over the south-western high-ground. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of light rain in the south-west in the morning, spreading to the south coast in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the south from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.