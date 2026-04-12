More warnings of heavy rain in parts of South Africa

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms on Monday in three provinces.

Weather warnings for 13 April 2026

It issued yellow level 4 warnings for storms over the eastern parts of Free State, northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga.

Saws said heavy rain, lightning, hail and damaging winds are likely in these areas.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issues for storms in North West, western parts of Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 13 April:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers along the escarpment areas, otherwise isolated to scattered, except in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

North West:

Cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the northern parts of the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the north-east at first with morning fog in places, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southeasterly, but easterly to north- easterly along the south-coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fog in places in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the north, otherwise southerly to south-westerly, spreading northwards from mid-morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.