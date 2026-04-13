eThekwini on high alert as severe storms, flooding threaten KZN

Residents in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are urged to take precuations.

The eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant following warnings of severe weather conditions forecast for the province.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 2 weather warning from Sunday, 12 April 2026, until Monday evening, 13 April 2026.

Weather warning

The North West, the western parts of the Free State, Gauteng, and the Mpumalanga Highveld are also expected to be affected by the weather warning.

According to the Saws forecast, widespread showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with the eThekwini region expected to be significantly impacted.

Heavy downpours, strong and damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail are also anticipated, posing serious risks to life, property, and infrastructure.

Floods

The eThekwini Municipality said flooding is expected on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, while poor visibility and slippery road surfaces will make driving hazardous.

“Residents in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are urged to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and their families.

“Motorists are advised to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, and exercise extreme caution on wet roads,” the municipality said.

Remain indoors

It has urged residents to remain indoors and, where possible, avoid unnecessary travel.

The eThekwini Municipality said its Disaster Management Directorate and emergency services are on high alert and prepared to respond to any incidents.

“Residents are encouraged to monitor official municipal communication platforms for updates and are reminded never to attempt crossing swollen rivers or streams, particularly where water levels exceed ankle height.”

The eThekwini Municipality has advised residents to contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre at 031 361 0000 in case of emergencies.

Level 4 warning

Meanwhile, the Saws also issued yellow level 4 warnings for storms over the eastern parts of the Free State, the northern parts of KZN, and the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga.

Saws said heavy rain, lightning, hail and damaging winds are likely in these areas.

Gauteng is expected to be cloudy, cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.