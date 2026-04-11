Warning of severe thunderstorms for 4 provinces on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 12 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service predicts partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions for South Africa on Sunday, but warns that four provinces are likely to experience severe storms.

Weather warnings for 12 April 2026

It said thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West, western parts of Free State, and the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

It cautioned that the storms could lead to damage to property and vehicles.

It added that the bad weather in KwaZulu-Natal could include hail, heavy lightning and strong winds.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 12 April:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy at first with morning fog in places on the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

North West:

Cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the west where fog can be expected in places until mid-morning, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but widespread in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. Fog can be expected in places in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, otherwise isolated, except in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to north- westerly until late morning, otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in the central parts in the afternoon. It will become

light to moderate south-westerly in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate