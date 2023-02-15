Weather warning: Another week of downpours hold severe risk to property, people

Stephen Tau

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is again warning of more heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in several parts of the country, over the next couple of days.

Many parts, especially over the east, have been experiencing heavy downpours since last week, leaving several people destitute and dead.

ALSO READ: Flood warning: Patsing residents live in fear amid heavy rainfall

The rainfall in recent days was as a result of a cut-of-low pressure system, which became quasi-stationary between Thursday last week and the past weekend.

There is now another system which will bring more heavy rainfall, with a high likelihood of further damage to property.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, forecaster at the SAWS, Dipuo Tawana, said heavy rainfall can be expected on Wednesday as well as on Thursday over the eastern parts of North West, the southern parts of Gauteng as well as over the eastern parts of the Free State where it will be widespread.

“Otherwise, the remainder of Gauteng, North West, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, residents there can expect a 60% chance of scattered showers and thundershowers,” said Tawana.

Tawana stressed that due to the amount of rainfall that has already been experienced and the ground being saturated at the moment, the further downpours that are forecast are likely to worsen an already dire situation.

“It is for this reason that we are even more concerned about the southern parts of Gauteng for instance,” she said.

The expected heavy downpours will be as a result of what is called a continental low pressure system which usually brings along a of tropical moisture with it.

“This system, which is currently hovering over Botswana will be pushing a lot of rain to South Africa, is expected to be with us at least until Sunday,” Tawana said.

Alerts issued for heavy downpours in Gauteng:

Gauteng South: Level 5 warning for a medium likelihood of flooding, especially in informal settlements and low lying bridges.

Gauteng North: A level 2 warning has been issued for Tshwane and surrounding areas.

Gauteng West: This include the sinkhole-stricken area of Khutsong and Carletonville where good chances of rainfall is expected to persist over the coming days.

According to Tawana, what is also of more concern is that Khutsong is a disaster area and more rainfall is likely to worsen the situation. (Read more on the Khutsong sinkhole situation on Thursday).

Tawana said a level 2 warning will remain in place for the entire Gauteng on Thursday.

Alerts issued for heavy downpours

North West:

Eastern parts of North West, which include areas under the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality such as Mahikeng, Mmabatho and Ditsobotla.

Free State:

A level 5 warning has been issued for areas in the Fezile Dabi District Municipality, which include areas such as Sasolburg, Parys, Villiers and Kroonstad.

Eastern Cape:

A level 2 alert for more localised flooding and damage to property has been issued for areas falling under the Alfred Nzo, O.R Tambo, Joe Gabi and Amathole district municipalities.

SAWS has for months now been warning about above normal rainfall for the current summer rainfall season.

ALSO READ: Another wet spring and summer on the cards for some parts of SA

Meanwhile, Professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) is of the opinion we are living in a failed state where the government is in power, but no longer in control.

“We know that more than a year after the last KZN disaster, that original damage has not yet been fixed, so why would it be different elsewhere,” he said.

Asked whether a formally declared state of disaster will make any difference, Turtin replied:

“No. If the state was initially unable to anticipate in advance (interpret signals emerging from its operational environment), then why should we believe they have the capacity to adequately intervene with appropriate remedies after the event,” asked Turton.

ALSO READ: Government declares national state of disaster over widespread floods

He stressed that when a unit of government is unable to anticipate a set of events that are collectively underpinned by signals emerging from the environment, then we have state failure at that specific level.

“Stated differently, we collectively know of heavy rains, we collectively see images of swollen rivers and overflowing dams and if the average citizen can see this, then why can’t government?

“The answer to that is simple – we are now living in a failed state when no unit of government is capable of interpreting signals from their operational environment, and then respond with an appropriate remedy that is adequately resourced,” Turton remarked.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday evening, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers said their teams have been dispatched mainly in Mpumalanga, Limpopo as well as in the Eastern Cape.

He says the situation in parts of Mpumalanga has been so bad to an extent that roads were impassable.

“You just cannot travel by road, you actually need a helicopter and fortunately, some of the affected residents managed to call a taxi from the other side of the village which assisted us with the delivery of food parcels. But, even with the assistance of a taxi, people still had to walk a long distance to get to where the taxi was.

“We have already responded to calls in Gauteng’s Alexandra last week, and we are yet to receive further reports from other provinces,” said Sooliman.

ALSO WATCH:

Acting government spokesperson Michael Currin says a national state of disaster will allow the government to urgently mobilise resources to help flood victims. Gift Of The Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman has more on relief efforts made to help flood victims.https://t.co/Q6VOzGhRnf pic.twitter.com/8cajM8zETA— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 14, 2023

Chaotic Disaster Management system

Sooliman expressed concern with the declaration of a state of disaster in the seven provinces, saying the implementation thereof is a problem.

“Government doesn’t have a track record of responding urgently and they just don’t understand the disasters that require urgent response and the problem with that is the system of disaster management is a total disaster in the country,” Sooliman added.