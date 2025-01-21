Weather warnings: Watch out for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, fire and heat

Saws issued multiple yellow-level warnings.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple yellow-level warnings for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Western Cape.

Weather warnings

Saws issued a yellow level 2 weather warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging wind and small amounts of hail leading to localised flooding expected to cause damage to infrastructure and property on Tuesday.

Excessive lightning is expected over the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both Free State and North West.

The weather service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire and heat

Saws also warned of fire in a few areas amid thunderstorms on Tuesday.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the south-western parts of the Free State.”

“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape as well as Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier local municipalities in the Western Cape,” Saws said.

Gauteng

The weather in Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga

Hot in the Lowveld where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and rain in the east where it will be cloudy.

North West

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except the extreme east. It will be windy in the west, where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected

Free State

Residents can anticipate morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape

Fine and hot to very hot but warm in the extreme south-west and along the coast. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon

Western Cape

Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but cool along the south coast where it will be cloudy with a chance of light rain in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise fresh to strong easterly

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the wild coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

