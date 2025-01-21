Weather warnings: Watch out for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, fire and heat
Saws issued multiple yellow-level warnings.
First hot weather, now severe thunderstorms. Picture: iStock
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple yellow-level warnings for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Western Cape.
Weather warnings
Saws issued a yellow level 2 weather warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging wind and small amounts of hail leading to localised flooding expected to cause damage to infrastructure and property on Tuesday.
Excessive lightning is expected over the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both Free State and North West.
The weather service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.
Fire and heat
Saws also warned of fire in a few areas amid thunderstorms on Tuesday.
“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the south-western parts of the Free State.”
“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape as well as Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier local municipalities in the Western Cape,” Saws said.
ALSO READ: New year, same crazy weather? Look out for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Gauteng and KZN
Gauteng
The weather in Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with a high UVB sunburn index.
Mpumalanga
Hot in the Lowveld where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.
Limpopo
Saws said Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and rain in the east where it will be cloudy.
North West
The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except the extreme east. It will be windy in the west, where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected
Free State
Residents can anticipate morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.
Northern Cape
Fine and hot to very hot but warm in the extreme south-west and along the coast. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon
Western Cape
Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but cool along the south coast where it will be cloudy with a chance of light rain in the morning.
The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise fresh to strong easterly
Western half of the Eastern Cape
Cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.
Eastern half of the Eastern Cape
Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the wild coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.
KwaZulu-Natal
Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Severe storms hit Sun City, several cars damaged
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.