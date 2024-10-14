Weather: Heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms for Gauteng North West, Free State and Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding and damaged infrastructure in parts of Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, and Limpopo, and wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea. Here’s what you need to know.

Looking at tomorrow, there is a good chance for thunderstorms for the north-eastern parts of the country with a possibility of some storms becoming severe.

Weather warnings, 15 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level four warning of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and localised damage to infrastructure expected over Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, the north-eastern Free State, and the extreme south-western parts of Limpopo.

The significant impact is due to it being the first significant rainfall for spring; therefore, run-offs are expected to be high, combined with possibly blocked drainage systems.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as small vessels and personal watercraft at risk of taking on water and capsizing in locality, is expected between Hout Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Please be alert for the possibility of severe thunderstorms over the highlighted regions tomorrow. Stay safe

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the central Northern Cape as well as the extreme northern parts of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 15 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, but hot in the north, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the afternoon in the extreme west.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered in extreme south-west

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions await North West residents, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy skies in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west, but scattered in the north-east. It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool in the south-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy conditions with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine and warm in places in the northern interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be fine and cool weather but cloudy with rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain, but cold in places in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.