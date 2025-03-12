EMS on high alert as more severe weather expected in Gauteng [VIDEO]

Severe thunderstorms hit Gauteng on Tuesday following a Yellow Level 2 warning by the South African Weather Service.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) reported several flash floods across the city following heavy downpours and adverse weather conditions.

Flash floods

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that while no major incidents were reported, they remain on high alert for any emergencies that might occur.

“It’s raining on most parts of the city of Johannesburg, with flash floods reported on some of our roads.”

Flooded Machaba road between Sizwe Store and Shap in Mofolo central, Soweto

Warning

With another Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding in Gauteng on Wednesday, Mulaudzi has urged motorists to exercise caution as roads are wet and slippery.

“So far, we don’t have any injuries or any situations where we had to evacuate or rescue any motorists or residents. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance and also avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“From our side as the as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies that might be reported,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi has also urged residents to contact the city of Joburg’s Emergency Services call centre at (011) 375-5911.

Severe weather

Meanwhile, Saws said the Yellow Level 2 warning includes forecasts for severe thunderstorms, which are expected over the central parts of the North West and the Free State, the northern parts of Gauteng, and the extreme south-central parts of Limpopo. These thunderstorms could lead to localised flooding of susceptible areas and damage to infrastructure, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock.

The weather service also issued a Yellow Level 4 coastal damaging winds warning for the Western Cape, between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior of the West Coast district.

