Severe weekend weather on the horizon – What you need to know

Be prepared as the SA Weather Service issues multiple impact-based warnings for severe weather conditions in various regions this weekend.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a series of impact-based warnings for severe weather conditions expected to affect multiple provinces starting tomorrow and extending into Monday.

From severe thunderstorms and strong winds along the coast to fire danger alerts, here’s what you need to know.

Weekend weather warnings

On Saturday, a yellow level 2 warning has been issued for eastern Northern Cape, western and central Free State, western North-West province, and western Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The warning forecasts severe thunderstorms causing localized damage due to strong winds and small hail.

From Sunday to Monday, the conditions are expected to intensify with an orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms and flash floods.

Affected areas in the Western Cape include:

the Garden Route,

Overberg,

southern Cape Winelands in the Western Cape.

In the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City are alerted to brace for disruptive rains that could endanger lives and properties.

Additional warnings include yellow level 2 alerts for winds and waves impacting navigation between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, as well as orange level 6 warnings for disruption of ports and small harbors from Cape Agulhas to Plettenberg Bay.

Interior winds could lead to property damage and hazardous driving conditions in multiple areas, including the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, according to yellow and orange level warnings.

Fire Danger:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the east of Northern Cape, North West province, Free State, and several other regions.

Meanwhile, an intense cut-off low is expected over the Cape Provinces, bringing cold, wet, and windy conditions from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

Provincial weather forecasts:

Where’s what to expect in your province over the weekend.H

Gauteng:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Extreme UVB index.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm to hot with partly cloudy conditions in the extreme southwest.

Limpopo:

Hot with partly cloudy conditions appearing in the Highveld.

North-West Province:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Free State:

Warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the western and central parts.

Northern Cape:

Warm to hot and partly cloudy with scattered showers in the east.

Western Cape:

Cool to cold and partly cloudy with scattered showers along the south coast.

Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cool with scattered showers.

READ: Fiery hell: EC teacher allegedly forced teen at gunpoint into veldfire

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers in the west and south.