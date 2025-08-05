Weather alert: Hailstorms in FS and NC, snow in EC and damaging waves

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 6 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail in Free State and eastern Northern Cape, snowfall in Eastern Cape, and damaging waves causing coastal disruption from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 05 – 06 August 2025.

Isolated to scattered rain & showers are expected over the south-western parts of the country, but expected to cover the eastern parts by tomorrow, 06 August 2025.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 6 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail resulting in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (formal/informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised loss of agricultural production, which are expected over the Free State and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to localised disruption to beachfront activities, expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Advisories

Very cold conditions with light snowfalls in places over the northern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 6 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the evening.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast. It will be cloudy in the southwest.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy and cold conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cold, but cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in the southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and very cold to cold with scattered showers and rain. Snowfall is expected over the northern high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very cold with scattered showers and thundershowers in the southwest.