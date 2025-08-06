Illegal mining leaving Gauteng schools on shaky ground

11 schools in the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark regions are currently under rehabilitation

Illegal mining and dolomitic ground conditions are putting several Gauteng schools at risk, with authorities forced to relocate or rehabilitate facilities in areas such as Gauteng West, Ekurhuleni South and Centurion.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Tuesday confirmed that 13 schools in affected zones have been placed on rehabilitation programmes due to safety concerns, including structural instability and environmental damage.

These include Boiteko Primary School (Carletonville), Laerskool Fleur and Laerskool Louis Leipoldt (Centurion), among others.

Pollution corroding school buildings

In addition, schools near industrial areas, especially in Germiston, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark, have reported deterioration in building materials caused by prolonged exposure to air pollution.

“The signs of pollution over a long period of time are seen through the dilapidation of concrete and masonry elements in the buildings. There is excessive carbonation of concrete and corrosion of reinforcement,” said the department.

11 schools in the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark regions are currently under rehabilitation. These include Laerskool Oospark, Setjhaba-Sohle Secondary School and Oliver Lodge Primary School.

Mining taught in class

According to the department, pupils are being educated about mining and environmental safety as part of the formal curriculum.

“In the Intermediate Phase, Grade 5 Social Sciences includes dedicated content on mining and its environmental and social impacts.

“In the Senior Phase, these issues are explored through Life Orientation, Natural Sciences, and Geography, aligned with the national Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (Caps).”

First aid training part of school safety strategy

In line with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the GDE is rolling out basic first aid training at public schools.

This forms part of the department’s broader safety efforts through its Multi-Certification Skills Programme (MCSP).

“Over the past three financial years, 212 schools facilitated accredited first aid training, reaching 1 017 learners,” the department confirmed.

The training includes CPR, bleeding control, burn treatment, fracture stabilisation and seizure management.

“This training is also delivered under the department’s flagship Multi-Certification Skills Programme (MCSP)… equipping them with up to 13 certification credits by the end of Grade 12.”

Safety training for school staff

In addition to pupils, school staff are also receiving accredited first aid training.

“To date, 315 staff members have been trained as first aiders across the province in the past three financial years, with 116 schools currently confirmed to have at least one trained first aider on site,” GDE said.

The department said schools are provided with refills for first aid kits and firefighting training as part of a broader strategy to maintain compliance.

“We train three to four staff members per school to ensure continuity when personnel leave due to promotion, retirement, or other reasons.”

Department remains accountable and transparent

The department has reiterated its commitment to accountability in addressing safety and infrastructure issues in schools.

“The Gauteng Department of Education remains committed to transparency and regular public accountability in addressing matters that affect the education sector,” said MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We take seriously any issues raised within our sector, whether related to safety, governance, or the well-being of pupils and staff. In doing so, we continue to engage constructively in finding sustainable solutions.”

Student politics banned in schools

The GDE reiterated that political student organisations such as COSAS and PASO are not permitted in schools.

“The Department’s goal is to ensure that schools remain non-partisan and focused on learning.”

“Only the Representative Council of Pupils (RCL) is recognised as the official pupil governance structure. While freedom of association is respected, any external group must operate with proper authorisation and without disrupting teaching,” it added.

The GDE also confirmed it has recorded only one corruption-related case in the past five years. It involved the deep cleaning of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The matter was investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), with R3.8 million spent on legal and investigative fees.

“Disciplinary action was taken against implicated officials, and a criminal case was referred to the Saps,” the department concluded.

