Weather alert: Fire danger and warm and windy conditions across provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 27 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the North West, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal; otherwise, warm and windy conditions will dominate. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 27 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the Limpopo Valley, Lowveld and Western Bushveld of Limpopo, southern Gauteng, western Mpumalanga, North West , north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern parts of Eastern Cape and in places in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 27 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine, windy and warm conditions, but hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy skies in the morning in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/DloxuDBCE6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will start partly cloudy in the morning in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot in places.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/P1DMFnTrDs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

North-West province:

Fine, warm to hot weather awaits North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/NUEzrSCzt6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

Fine, warm to hot weather is expected but cool in the south, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/Qrfk1SEINH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect mostly cloudy conditions along the south-west and south coast where it will be cold in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but fine and warm over the interior by the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/BvCGdPLZd8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 27/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/J990AGr4c5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 26, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.