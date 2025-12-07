South Africa to get more storms and ‘excessive’ lightning on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 8 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit several provinces on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weather warnings for 8 December

Saws said the storms are expected to hit parts of North West, central and eastern Free State, western Kwazulu-Natal and eastern Mpumalanga.

In addition to warning about localised flooding, it said the storms could see excessive lightning, large amounts of hail and strong winds.

Fire danger warnings

The weather service also said extremely dangerous fire conditions are expected in most of the Northern Cape and the western parts of Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 8 December:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be fine in the north.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme south-west.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot in the west, becoming partly cloudy and very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches in the south and north-west, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the central interior. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the central and western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High