Weather alert: Here’s what to expect across South Africa on Sunday

Damaging winds and high waves are expected along the north coast of KZN.

South Africa will experience a mix of cool to warm conditions on Sunday, 8 March 2026, with widespread cloud cover and varying chances of rain across several regions.

Weather warnings

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), lowveld of Limpopo and the northern lowveld of Mpumalanga are expected to experience severe thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

Meteorologists warn that intense rainfall could lead to flooding of low-lying roads and bridges, while strong, damaging winds may cause damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Eastern Mpumalanga and central to eastern Limpopo are also under alert, with forecasts indicating localised flooding in vulnerable areas due to heavy downpours.

Strong winds may accompany the storms, prompting residents to take necessary precautions.

Along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), damaging winds and high waves are expected in the morning.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 07 – 08 March 2026.

The rainfall has shifted further east into Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers remain possible into the afternoon. Gauteng, Free State & North West: Gradual clearing. pic.twitter.com/na5V2Wr5qA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 7, 2026

Provincial weather forecast:

Across the provinces, weather conditions will vary. Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Gauteng:

Gauteng will experience a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be moderate.

Mpumalanga:

In Mpumalanga, morning fog is expected along the escarpment, with cloudy and cool to cold conditions prevailing elsewhere.

Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are likely, except over the western highveld where rainfall will be isolated.

Limpopo:

Limpopo will also see morning fog along the escarpment, followed by cloudy and cool weather.

Showers and thundershowers are expected in the east, while the rest of the province may experience isolated rain.

North-West:

The North West will have partly cloudy skies with cool to warm temperatures.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected across most areas, except in the south-east.

Free State:

Conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the extreme north-east, but mostly fine and cool to warm elsewhere.

The north-west is expected to be hot to very hot. Along the coast, winds will be fresh to strong from the south to south-east.

Western Cape:

The Western Cape will experience cool conditions along the south coast, while the rest of the province will be fine and warm to hot, with very hot temperatures in some northern areas.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, with moderate to fresh easterly winds along the south coast.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, the north will remain fine, while the rest of the area will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The coast and interior east of Cape St. Francis may see cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain.

Coastal winds will be light and variable in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh northeasterly, and reaching strong in places east of Algoa Bay by the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will experience partly cloudy conditions north of the escarpment, and cloudy, cool weather with isolated showers and rain elsewhere, becoming scattered in the east.

Coastal winds will start light to moderate south-westerly, turning moderate to fresh north-easterly from late morning.

KZN

KZN will have evening fog patches over the interior, with cloudy and cool to cold conditions during the day.

Scattered showers and rain are expected, while coastal winds will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the morning, shifting to light to moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be low.

