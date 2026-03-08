Weather alert: Here’s what to expect across South Africa on Monday

High temperatures are forecast to hit Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Dangerously high temperatures and fire risks are expected across the Northern and Western Cape, while the rest of South Africa can expect varying weather conditions on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), the affected areas in the Northern Cape include the Richtersveld and Nama Khoi Local Municipality.

In the Western Cape, the warning applies to the Matzikama Local Municipality and Cederberg Local Municipality.

Advisories

High temperatures are forecast to hit the western areas of the Namakwa District Municipality and the western and south-western regions of the Western Cape from Tuesday, 10 March.

The extreme heat is expected to intensify and spread inland, affecting the Little Karoo, Central Karoo District Municipality, and western sections of the Garden Route District Municipality, with conditions persisting until Friday, 13 March.

Residents are urged to take precautions during this period, including staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and checking on vulnerable community members.

Authorities also warn of increased fire risk during extreme heat conditions.

Media Release: Heat wave conditions expected over parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape from Monday until Friday (9 to 13 March 2026) pic.twitter.com/CHLN7RnTrK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 8, 2026

Provincial weather forecast:

Across the provinces, weather conditions will vary. Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Gauteng:

Skies will be partly cloudy with cool temperatures in Gauteng. The UVB sunburn level is expected to be moderate.

Mpumalanga:

In Mpumalanga, warm conditions are expected in the Lowveld, while the rest of the province will be partly cloudy and cool.

Eastern areas may experience cloudiness with isolated showers and rainfall.

Limpopo:

Generally cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the northeast. The Lowveld and Limpopo Valley will be warmer.

North West:

North West will experience partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from cool to warm. Isolated showers are expected in the north-eastern parts.

Free State:

The weather in Free State will be mostly partly cloudy, with conditions ranging from cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

The far west of Northern Cape will be mostly clear, while the rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, reaching very hot in the north-west.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong, blowing from the south to south-east.

Western Cape:

In Western Cape, morning fog is expected in the south.

Elsewhere, it will be fine and warm to hot, very hot to extremely hot in western areas, and cooler in the south-east.

Coastal winds along the west coast will start light to moderate from the east to south-east, strengthening later.

The UVB sunburn index is very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The western parts of Eastern Cape will see early morning clouds, giving way to fine and warm conditions, though some coastal spots may remain cool.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong from the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

In the eastern sections of Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with patches of fog early over the interior, followed by partly cloudy and cool conditions.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong from the north-east.

KZN

Across KZN, morning fog is expected in the interior. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain, particularly along the north coast.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh from the south to south-east north of Durban, and light to moderate from the east to north-east in other areas.

The UVB sunburn index is high.

