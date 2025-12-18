Stormy weekend ahead for Gauteng as thundershowers roll in

Tshwane and Johannesburg will experience similar weather patterns, with daytime heat before rainfall develops later in the day.

Gauteng residents should prepare for a warm but unsettled weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting cloudy conditions giving way to showers and thundershowers across the province on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to the forecast, parts of Tshwane and Johannesburg will experience similar weather patterns, with daytime heat building before rainfall develops later in the day.

Pretoria: Warm days with afternoon storms

In Pretoria, Saturday will start off cloudy in the early hours, with temperatures around 20°C at 2am and rising to 22°C by 8am.

Conditions remain cloudy through the morning, before showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

By 2pm, temperatures will peak at about 29°C, accompanied by “showers and thundershowers”, before cooling to around 24°C in the evening.

Winds will blow from the east-north-east to north-east throughout the day at a steady 9.3km/h.

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 18°C and a maximum of 30°C for Saturday in Pretoria, with an expected rainfall amount of 5mm and a 60% chance of rain.

The same pattern is expected on Sunday. Early morning temperatures will again hover around 20°C, rising to a high of 29°C during the afternoon.

The weather service indicates cloudy conditions in the morning, followed by “showers and thundershowers” later in the day.

Sunday’s minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast at 18°C and 30°C respectively, with rainfall of about 5mm and a 60% probability of precipitation.

Johannesburg: Rain likely both days

Johannesburg will also see cloudy conditions early on Saturday, with temperatures starting at 19°C in the early hours and increasing to 21°C by mid-morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach 27°C, while the weather service forecasts “showers and thundershowers” from 2pm onwards.

Winds will shift from north-north-east in the morning to southerly and south-westerly directions later in the day, easing significantly by evening.

Saturday’s overview forecast for Johannesburg shows a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 28°C, with around 5mm of rain expected and a 60% chance of rainfall.

On Sunday, showers and thundershowers are forecast for much of the day. Morning temperatures will sit at about 19°C, rising slightly to 20°C in the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 24°C, while rainfall could increase to 10mm.

The weather service places the probability of rain on Sunday at 60%, indicating that wet conditions are likely to persist across the city.

Weather and road safety tips

With motorists expected to travel this festive season and likely to face wet conditions this weekend, they are reminded to prioritise safety.

A tyre expert, Dev Naidoo, recently urged drivers to check tyre condition and pressure, especially as wet roads reduce traction.

“Drivers must adjust their habits to the conditions,” he said, emphasising regular tyre checks, slower speeds and increased following distances to stay safe in varying weather conditions.

Additional safety guidance includes:

Check tyres and brakes before setting out — tyres should have at least 1.6 mm tread depth for wet weather.

Reduce speed and avoid sudden manoeuvres as stopping distances increase on wet roads.

Increase the following distance to give you more time to react.

Use headlights properly in heavy rain to improve visibility.

Check wipers and fluid to ensure clear windscreen visibility.

