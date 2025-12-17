Orange alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms to hit six provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 18 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds across six provinces on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal is likely the most severely affected, with an orange level 5 warning, while the other five provinces are under yellow level warnings of varying intensity.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 18 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 17 – 18 December 2025.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country but widespread over KZN & the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 18 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours with the potential to cause flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in danger to life expected over the western and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours with the potential to cause flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in danger to life is expected over south-central Limpopo, northern Gauteng and western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements expected over most parts of Mpumalanga, southern Gauteng, eastern and central North West, extreme eastern parts of Free State, the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo except in the north-east.

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, warned that a severe thunderstorm alert issued by the weather service could lead to more power outages and slower restoration across Johannesburg.

The utility said ongoing heavy rainfall has already placed the utility under pressure, with outage reports averaging more than 3 000 a day last week.

Flooded roads, unsafe conditions, fallen trees and damaged infrastructure have also delayed repairs, while waterlogged ground and underground cable faults are making restoration more complex.

City Power has deployed additional resources but urged residents to remain cautious, unplug appliances where possible, use electricity sparingly and note that supply may be restored without notice.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 18 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment and eastern Highveld; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits the North West with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions but hot in the west. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm in the northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the western interior; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with widespread morning showers and rain but scattered in the south.