Bafana Bafana v Guinea player ratings

One of Bafana's standout performers, Okon looked composed at the heart of the defence and played well alongside Olwethu Makhanya.

Bafana Bafana secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Guinea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with a disciplined defensive display and some impressive individual performances helping them get the result.

The midfield and defence remained compact for large periods, while Bafana also showed enough attacking threat to get past Guinea. Here is how each player rated on the day.

Ronwen Williams – 7/10

The Bafana captain had a relatively quiet afternoon. His midfield and defence did most of the work in front of him, restricting Guinea to just a handful of half-chances.

Kamogelo Sebelebele – 7/10

Sebelebele impressed in the right-back position, winning several physical duels and using his pace to recover whenever he was isolated against Aliou Baldé to produce a solid defensive display.

Ime Okon – 7/10

One of Bafana’s standout performers. Okon looked composed at the heart of the defence and played well alongside Olwethu Makhanya. He also kept Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy relatively quiet and capped his performance by opening the scoring in the 30th minute.

Olwethu Makhanya – 6/10

Makhanya looked comfortable in possession and was rarely troubled defensively. He formed a solid partnership with Okon in the absence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Aubrey Modiba – 6/10

Modiba produced an assured first-half display, getting forward and delivering several dangerous crosses into the box. Unfortunately, Bafana’s attackers could not make the most of them. He was replaced in the 57th minute after appearing to suffer a minor thigh injury.

Sphephelo Sithole – 6/10

Sithole provided good protection in front of the back four. He remained disciplined, rarely strayed out of position and won some important duels in midfield.

Teboho Mokoena – 7/10

Another influential performance from Bafana’s midfield general. Mokoena controlled the middle of the park, broke up play and helped set the tempo. He was also important in launching attacks from deep.

Thapelo Maseko – 6/10

Maseko was a constant threat on the wing. His pace and ability to beat defenders created space for his teammates, although he could have been more decisive in the final third.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 6/10

Making his first appearance at Orlando Amstel Arena since leaving Orlando Pirates for Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Mofokeng looked lively. He found himself in some promising positions and showed flashes of his quality, but the final product was missing.

Oswin Appollis – 7/10

Appollis was one of Bafana’s most dangerous attacking players. His ability on the ball caused problems for the Guinea defence, which struggled to contain him at times. He had opportunities to get on the scoresheet, but couldn’t find the finishing touch.

Iqraam Rayners – 5/10

Rayners worked tirelessly before being replaced by Yanela Mbuthuma with 20 minutes remaining. His pressing was particularly valuable as Bafana looked to prevent Guinea from building comfortably from the back.

Substitutes:

Samukelo Kabini – 7/10

Kabini made a telling contribution after coming off the bench. The defender showed great attacking instinct to get into the box and pop up with Bafana’s second goal of the match, restoring his team’s lead after Seydouba Cissé’s equaliser.

Yanela Mbuthuma – 5/10

Mbuthuma made an immediate impact by setting up Kabini for the winner. He continued Rayners’ pressing work but will feel he should have done better with an excellent chance in injury time.

Substitutes

Luther Singh, Thapelo Morena and Bathusi Aubaas were introduced too late in the match to get a rating.