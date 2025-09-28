Warm or wet? – What weather to expect on Monday

Across the provinces, weather conditions will vary.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its forecast for Monday, 29 September, warning residents to brace for unsettled conditions across large parts of the country.

There is likelihood of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and cold weather in several regions.

This comes as spring instability persists, bringing a mix of wet and chilly conditions to many provinces.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 28-29 September 2025:

partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

Weather warnings

Severe weather alerts have been issued for multiple areas.

A yellow level four warning highlights the threat of intense thunderstorms over the central and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

These storms may bring heavy rainfall capable of flooding roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as dangerous lightning, damaging winds and hail that could harm infrastructure, vehicles, livestock and informal settlements.

A separate yellow level two warning covers the east of Free State, where severe thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause localised flooding and damage to property.

Another yellow level two warning advises of disruptive rainfall in the southern parts of KZN, where flooding in vulnerable settlements and on roads is possible, and slippery conditions may lead to minor accidents and reduced visibility.

In addition, very cold conditions are expected over the interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Provincial weather forecast:

Across the provinces, weather conditions will vary. Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 29 September.

Gauteng:

In Gauteng, residents can expect a cloudy and cool day with widespread showers and thundershowers, particularly in the north, and a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga will start with morning fog along the escarpment, turning cloudy and cool to cold with widespread showers and thundershowers later in the day.

Limpopo:

Limpopo will see partly cloudy skies in the south-western bushveld.

The rest of the province remains cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, and warmer conditions persisting in the west.

North-West:

The North West province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered thundershowers, becoming widespread in the extreme east..

Free State:

Conditions in the Free State will range from fine weather in the extreme west to partly cloudy, cool and cold elsewhere, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, widespread in the east.

Northern Cape:

In the Northern Cape, morning fog is expected along the far west before clearing to fine and cool-to-warm conditions, with moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds along the coast.

Western Cape:

The Western Cape will start fine in the west but become partly cloudy and cool to warm, with cloudy skies along the south coast and adjacent interior, where light rain is possible.

Fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly winds will blow along the coast, moderating along the south coast, and the UVB sunburn index will remain high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers south of the escarpment, becoming scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Winds will be light to moderate south-easterly, picking up easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy in the north-west, but otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, and very cold conditions expected over the interior.

Winds will be light to moderate south-easterly, turning easterly in the afternoon.

KZN

The province of KZN will remain cloudy and cool to cold throughout the day, with widespread showers and thundershowers and very cold conditions in the south-west.

Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds will prevail along the coast, and the UVB sunburn index is once again rated high.

