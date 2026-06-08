Water and electricity issues along the coast following severe weather conditions [VIDEO]

Severe weather conditions have resulted in electricity outages and water supply issues affecting residents along the Eastern and Western Cape.

Some residents in the Eastern Cape are experiencing electricity outages and water supply shortages after devastating storms last week.

Meanwhile, the New Horizon Library in the Bitou Municipality is temporarily closed after water was found leaking through electrical plugs.

Large amounts of sludge

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said its water supply system remains under immense pressure due to large amounts of sludge, which are affecting operations at water treatment works.

Temporary decreases in the water supply are to be expected over the coming days to allow for necessary desludging.

According to the Bitou Municipality, water production has had to be periodically reduced at night.

Meanwhile, in Kariega, the water supply has improved, along with reservoir levels that have generally been maintained at reasonable levels.

Critical water supply

The areas that remain the most critical and hardest hit by water challenges include Tyrellville, Lapland, and Kamesh. However, water trucks are reportedly being dispatched to ensure water continuity.

The Loerie Water Treatment Works, on the western side of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, was temporarily taken offline to conduct filter maintenance.

Water has been temporarily shut down along the Chelsea system, reducing the water flow at the Chelsea and KwaNobuhle 4 reservoirs. Production has since been restored as the water plant is now back in operation. Officials expect water to be restored and flows to improve during the day and overnight.

A leak was also discovered in the water supply running to Colchester.

Electricity Shutdown

Residents are advised that a planned electricity shutdown is scheduled for 23 June 2026. This is to enable electrical infrastructure improvements to the supply serving the Nooitgedagt Water Treatment Works.

As a result, the plant will be out of production for the duration of the shutdown, meanwhile the remainder of the municipal water supply is stable.

New Horizon Library closure

The New Horizon Library has been temporarily closed due to serious safety concerns after water was seen leaking from electrical plugs and other related infrastructure.

According to the Bitou Municipality, a notice will be issued once the library reopens.